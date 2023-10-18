Ram Charan, Upasana clicked with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela at airport: Are they Italy-bound for Varun Tej's wedding?
The wedding bells are soon to be rung for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, eyeing their wedding Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela leave for Italy with their daughter.
Key Highlight
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were clicked at the airport today seeing them leave for Italy as actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot soon. As they arrived at the airport, exclusive pictures were snapped of Upasana holding their infant daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.
Check out the pictures of Ram Charan, Upasana and Klin Kaara
About The Author
Read more
Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and graduated in the discipline of Journalism and Mass Communication from...
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!