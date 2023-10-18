Ram Charan, Upasana clicked with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela at airport: Are they Italy-bound for Varun Tej's wedding?

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and graduated in the discipline of Journalism and Mass Communication from Christ Nagar College. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian films and Entertainment. Being a content writer at Pinkvilla learning and spreading information on South Indian films. A cinephile at heart, a writer by passion finds company in mostly poems, stories, music and mindless scrolling through the Internet, along with some very close people.