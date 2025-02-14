Ram Charan-Upasana compliment each other in black and white outfits at airport; Klin Kaara’s cuteness takes spotlight

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are undoubtedly the power couple of Telugu cinema. The duo were spotted at the airport today, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. Amid much hype around RC’s upcoming film slate, his appearance, along with his family, has grabbed quite the attention.

In the video, Ram Charan, dressed in an all-black look, was seen entering the airport surrounded by his security. The actor looked dashing as he flaunted a fully bearded look for his next project RC16.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Upasana Kamineni was also seen accompanying husband Ram, dressed in a pretty white co-ord set. The entrepreneur was seen carrying their daughter Klin Kaara in her arms, who appeared to be peacefully sleeping in her mom’s embrace.

Well, despite being a much-sought-after couple, Ram and Upasana have not yet revealed the face of their little one to the world.

However, during his appearance on the show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, RC gave a perfectly special response as to when his daughter’s face reveal will likely take place.

Ram mentioned that he would show his daughter to the world only after Klin Kaara took ‘Nanna’ as her first word.

Recently, the actor shared a special glimpse of his daughter as she visited her father on the sets of RC16.

Take a look at the post here:

Coming to the work front, Ram Charan recently delivered a powerful performance with Shankar’s Game Changer. Although the film failed to gather much response in terms of box office numbers, it has been receiving praise upon its OTT release.

Up next, the actor has teamed up with Buchi Babu Sana for a sports action drama RC16, that also features Janhvi Kapoor opposite him.