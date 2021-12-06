Ram Charan & Upasana make an adorable pair as they pose together at the latter's sister's wedding

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are attending the wedding festivities of latter’s sister Anushpala Kamineni. Upasana Kamineni shared photos from the nuptial celebrations on social media where the couple can be seen enjoying a gala time with friends and family.

In one of the pictures, Anushpala Kamineni is seen in a gorgeous red lehenga with golden-coloured blouse as she attends a pre-wedding puja. In other pictures, Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan can be seen posing with the soon-to-be bride and groom. Also, Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik shared an aerial view of Domakonda Fort in Telangana, where the wedding functions are presently going on in full swing.

Anushpala Kamineni is all set to tie the knot with her fiance, Armaan Ebrahim. Anushpala Kamineni, daughter of Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, is the Vice President of the Apollo group. Armaan Ebrahim is the son of the ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim and is a car racer from Chennai.

The entire Kamineni family including Ram Charan is fully engrossed in the wedding ceremonies. It seems like the actor has put the shooting of his upcoming projects as he has a bunch lined up. He has wrapped up SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shankar's RC15.