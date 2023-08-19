Ram Charan, Upasana make first public appearance as new parents at Brahmanandam son‘s wedding reception: PICS

Ram Charan, the Telugu superstar, and his lovely wife Upasana Konidela are currently busy enjoying the new phase in their lives, as parents. The power couple of Telugu film industry welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June, this year. As reported earlier, Upasana Konidela has temporarily shifted back to her parents' residence as per traditions post her delivery. Ram Charan, on the other hand, is back to work after a short paternity break. Recently, the new parents made their first public appearance together, after their daughter's birth.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela attend the wedding reception of Brahmanandam's son

The new parents recently made their first public appearance post welcoming their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, as they attended the grand wedding reception of veteran actor Brahmanandam's younger son Siddharth and Dr. Aishwarya. The RRR star opted for a simple formal look for the occasion and was seen in a white shirt, a pair of black trousers, and black shoes. New mommy Upasana Konidela, on the other hand, looked radiant in a dark pink silk saree. The star wife completed her look with a matching blouse, a golden potli bag, minimal jewelry, and dewy make-up.

Along with Ram Charan and Upasana, many popular celebs of the Telugu film industry, many other renowned celebs of the Telugu film industry including popular stars Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Sukumar, and many others were spotted at the wedding reception of Brahmanandam's son, on August 18, Friday, evening.

Advertisement

Check out Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and others' picture from the reception, below:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan attend Brahmanandam's son Siddharth's wedding reception