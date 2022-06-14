Ram Charan and Upasana make for a royal couple in NEW photos from their 10th wedding anniversary holiday
Lovebirds Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni share a royal picture of their 10th wedding anniversary.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni took off for a couple's holiday to mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The duo makes for one royal couple in their latest photos posted by the star's wife on Instagram.
Check out the post below:
Credits: Upasana Kamineni Instagram
