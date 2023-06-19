Ram Charan, Upasana move back to Chiranjeevi’s house ahead of embracing parenthood; Here’s why

Ram Charan and Upasana are expected to welcome their first child soon. The couple, along with their family and fans, are excited about the birth of the baby. And so, Upasana recently shared a detail in connection to the upbringing of her child, and it is something that all their fans will want to know for sure.

The soon-to-be parents have made a decision as a unit to shift back to Chiranjeevi’s house. The decision to move back to Ram Charan's parents' house was made after a lot of thought was put into it by the couple.

Ram Charan and Upasana plan to shift to Chiranjeevi’s house

As recently revealed by Upasana herself, Ram Charan and she have taken a conscious decision to move back to Chiranjeevi’s house. In a chat with the Times of India, Upasana said, "A lot of couples move out when they have kids, but we are doing just the opposite. We are living by ourselves now, but we are going to move back with Ram’s parents."

Upasana also said that their decision was for their kid to enjoy the warmth of grandparents the same way they have enjoyed it. They do not want to take anything away from the child and want their baby to have the love of the family while growing up.

Elaborating further on her reason to do so, she said, "We both were brought up in a setup where our grandparents played a huge role in our upbringing. We don’t want to deprive our child of that joy. So, we have taken a conscious call to move back with his parents and raise the child together. Also, we both are working professionals and having their support is extremely important."

Speaking about Upasana and the RRR star, the couple has been married since 2012 and is among the most adored couples in the Telugu film industry. The birth of their first child is personal to many fans, which goes to show the outpouring of love and well wishes.

