Ram Charan-Upasana name their twins Shivram, Anveera and it has deep family connections

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are now proud parents of two more kids. The couple welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a girl, on January 31, 2026. Recently, they hosted an intimate gathering to introduce the kids to their near and dear ones. At the naming ceremony, the couple named their newborn son Shivram and their second daughter Anveera Devi. Read on to know the significance behind these traditional names.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s newborns finally have beautiful names. At a close Naamkaran pooja, the celebrity couple names their son Shivram and their second daughter Anveera Devi. Both these traditional names hold great significance, making them more meaningful and special.

While talking to Variety India, Ram revealed that naming their newborns was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for him and his wife, Upasana. After discussing for a long time and taking suggestions from their elders, they concluded with such powerful names. The RRR actor revealed that their son’s name, Shivram, reflects Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. It’s an epitome of strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness.

Moreover, it also carries forward his father, veteran star Chiranjeevi’s birth name, which is Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad. “There’s lineage and gratitude woven into it,” expressed the proud father. Sharing the meaning of his daughter Anveera Devi’s name, the actor expressed that it represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength.

He further explained, “Veera signifies bravery, and An expands it to something limitless.” They intentionally added Devi to her name as a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. “For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love, and courage,” underscored the ace actor.

After the arrival of their kids, the couple made an official announcement. In the note, the parents expressed, “Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Ram Charan and Upasana’s firstborn, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, was born in June 2023.

