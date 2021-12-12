Ram Charan & Upasana's beautiful pics from wedding festivities are filled with full love and happiness

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has shared some beautiful snaps from the wedding festivities of her sister, Anushpala Kamineni. Upasana's sister tied the knot with Armaan Ebrahim, professional racing driver and co-founder of X1 Racing League, in an elegant wedding ceremony on December 8. The latest photos of Ram Charan and Upasana's photos are full of love and happiness.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the star wife and the Vice-Chairperson of CSR, Apollo Foundation and Managing Director of URLife, captioned it, "to building new relationships & strengthening the old ones." The fairy tale wedding took place at the Domakonda Fort near Hyderabad in Telangana. The pre-wedding festivities were a beautiful example of modernising traditional ceremonies and the embodiment of love, inclusivity and harmony.

Take a look:

Celebs like Rana Daggubati with wife Miheeka Bajaj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Saran, designer Shilpa Reddy and a few other celebs were attended the wedding ceremonies of Anushpala and Armaan Ebrahim.