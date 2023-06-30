Ram Charan-Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela becomes new popular star kid, gets thousands of fan pages

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, who has been named Klin Kaara Konidela, has become the new popular star kid in Tollywood. Yes, it's been just 10 days since she was born and is already ruling, like her dad. We say this because the baby girl has got more than a thousand fan pages on social media currently.

Ram Charan and Upasana hosted the naming and cradle ceremony of their daughter among family members. They also officially announced their daughter's name to the world through social media. And soon the celebrations began, and fans took the internet by storm by sharing photos and trending Twitter with her name #KlinKaaraKonidela.

Not just that, in just half an hour after announcing the mega princess name, thousands of fan pages after her name Klin Kaara Konidela have been created on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. A few netizens also made memes regarding it on social media. The craze for South superstar's kids is well known. After Arha, Sitara, Akira Nandan, and Abhay Ram, the new addition is Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Klin Kaara Konidela- the new popular star kid in Tollywood

The naming ceremony of the baby girl took place at Upasana's house, as per Telugu traditions. The star wife took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the ceremony as she revealed the name. The grandparents and new parents are truly filled with joy and cheer ever since the arrival of Klin.



Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter birth

On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl. After 3 days of being hospitalized, the mother and daughter got discharged and received a grand welcome from fans outside the hospital. The family also made their first public appearance and photos went viral. The couple moved to Chiranjeevi's house as they want their daughter to grow up in the warmth of their grandparents.

The RRR actor recently addressed the media and thanked his fans for blessings towards his daughter. He said, "And my fans. The prayers you have done, I can never forget. And what more can I ask? All the blessings you have given us will also be there with our daughter. There is nothing more happiness than this. I'm not able to say anything much."