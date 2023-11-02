Ram Charan-Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara spends quality time with grandparents Chiranjeevi, Surekha; see PIC

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu cinema is currently enjoying family time in Tuscany, Italy with his family to attend the wedding of his nephew Varun Tej Konidela and actress Lavanya Tripathi. Amid the wedding celebrations, the veteran actor and his wife Surekha are spending some great share of quality time with Klin Kaara, the daughter of their son, actor Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Upasana Konidela shares glimpses of Klin Kaara's quality time with grandparents

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who is currently enjoying family time in Tuscany, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely picture of her daughter Klin Kaara, with Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela. In the picture, the doting grandparents are seen having a great time with their granddaughter, amid the wedding celebrations of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi.

The star kid is seen lying comfortably in the arms of her paternal grandmother Surekha Konidela in the adorable picture, while her grandfather, megastar Chiranjeevi is seen having an extremely fulfilling time as he plays with her. However, Upasana Konidela has not revealed the face of her baby daughter in the picture and has chosen to hide her with a heart emoji.

Have a look at Upasana Konidela's Instagram post, below:

Ram Charan and Upasana's new roles as parents

As you may know, Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy was officially announced by the couple's parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobhana Kamineni, with an official statement in December, last year. The RRR actor and his lovely wife later welcomed their first child Klin Kaara Konidela on June 19, 2023.

The Konidela family celebrates Varun Tej and Lavanya's wedding

As you may know, the entire Konidela family is currently celebrating the wedding of Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu and Padmaja Konidela's son, actor Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi, in Tuscany. The couple recently tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony, which was held in the presence of their family members and a few close friends.

Along with Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Ram Charan, and Upasana, the other famous members of the mega family including power star Pawan Kalyan, and National award-winner Allu Arjun, are also attending the wedding celebrations.

