Ram Charan, Upasana's white theme baby shower in Dubai was all about love, celebration and family; WATCH

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are expecting their first child, recently had a baby shower function with their close ones in Dubai. Today, the star wife shared a glimpse of their baby shower and it was all about love, celebrations and family. The theme of the baby shower was white as the parents-to-be looked lovely in twinning outfits.

In the video, Ram Charan looked his casual best in a white shirt and pants, whereas Upasana made a statement with her easy breezy white lace dress. The couple can be seen sharing a few cozy moments and they are pure goals. The mommy-to-be also spends quality time with her girlfriends as she is set to welcome the baby soon with her dear husband. From a customised cake to tiny baby accessories, everything about their baby shower was perfect.

Sharing a glimpse of their baby shower on Instagram, Upasana, who is 7th month pregnant wrote, "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."

Check out Ram Charan, Upasana's white theme baby shower video here

Upasana opens up about her pregnancy

Recently, Upasana Konidela opened up about late pregnancy after 10 years of marriage and said it was a mutual decision. She also added that despite a lot of pressure from family and society, they stuck to their grounds. The entrepreneur said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."



Ram Charan and Upasana to welcome first born

After 10 years of marital bliss, Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their firstborn soon. In March, the couple also celebrated their babymoon in the US. The RRR star pampered his wife like a doting husband for the babymoon and took her on a long drive, shopping and watching dolphins in the US.

On December 12, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. The announcement was made official with a note shared by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela.



