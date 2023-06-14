Ram Charan, Upsana get romantic on Dubai beach; Soon-to-be parents twin in white

The throwback photos of Ram Charan and Upasana from their Dubai holiday paint a portrait of a healthy marriage. Always supporting each other's endeavours, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrate their 11th marriage anniversary today, June 14. The couple is expecting their first child in July and can be seen drenched in each other's love in these unseen photos from Dubai.

One can see, Upasana Konidela is sporting a white lace maxi dress by the Australian brand Zimmermann and it is worth Rs 1,55,568. Known for her minimalistic and classic style statement, Upasana styled the look with tinted shades and accessorised with an evil eye bracelet, an accessory she cannot do without.

"One accessory I cannot do without is my evil eye bracelet because I think that's important for every woman to have," said Upasana in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Talking about RC, he wore white on white and twinned with his ladylove as they spent a romantic time in Dubai last month. Ram Charan and Upasana take fashion very seriously. Well, the soon-to-be parents are super excited to welcome their first child. Upasana is enjoying every bit of her motherhood phase.

Ram Charan and Upasana's unseen photos from their Dubai holiday

Ram Charan and Upasana, childhood love tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a big fat wedding attended by many biggies from film, political and business circles. The power couple has blissfully completed 11 years of marriage today and is only setting goals with each passing day.

RC and Upasana Konidela are set to embark on a new journey as parents. The baby is due in July.

“With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni," megastar and grandfather-to-be Chiranjeevi made the first announcement about Upasana's pregnancy on social media.

