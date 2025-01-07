Ram Charan wants daughter Klin Kaara Kondiela to watch THIS 2018 movie of his when she gets older

Ram Charan is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie Game Changer, which is slated for January 10, 2025. In a recent report by India Today, the actor, who is known to be quite the family man, apparently discussed his plans to showcase his iconic movie to his daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

The actor revealed that he wants his daughter to watch the movie Rangasthalam after growing up and when she is capable of understanding it. The 2018 movie is considered one of the best movies in Charan’s filmography and is often lauded for his performance.

The film, directed by Sukumar, is set in a fictional village called Rangasthalam in the 1980s. It tells the tale of two brothers, Chittibabu (played by Charan) and Kumar Babu, who oppose the village’s local government and the corruption it promotes, led by its president, Phanindra Bhupathi.

The dramatic tale, filled with action, depicts how the two brothers emerge victorious in their pursuit and the hurdles they face in between. In addition to Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the female lead in the movie.

Moreover, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles. The movie was a massive hit both critically and commercially, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Telugu cinema.

Coming to Ram Charan’s work front, the RRR actor is soon set to be seen as an IAS officer in the film Game Changer. The Shankar directorial movie is a political action thriller that features the tale of an honest officer against corruption in the political system. The movie showcases a wide range of actors, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and many more.

