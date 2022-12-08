Ram Charan wears limited edition yellow shoes worth Lakhs and proves he is an unapologetic sneakerhead
Be it wearing it with formals to airport casuals, Ram Charan knows how to make his every look stand out with sneakers and statement accessories.
RRR star Ram Charan's style statement is all about being comfy, uber-cool and classic. The heartthrob of the Tollywood industry and now a Pan-India star leaves everyone gushing over his experimental style statements. Yet again he has managed to turn heads with his super cool look in a white-on-white look. However, his yellow sneakers managed to steal the attention.
Ram Charan is a sneakerhead and going by his photos on Instagram, his sneaker count might be somewhere in the triple digits. Interestingly, he never seems to repeat these either. During his recent foreign trip with his wife Upasana, RC wore 'Nike Limited Edition Grateful Dead SB Dunk Low sneakers' worth Rs 1,59,742.
One can see, the highlight about the neon yellow sneakers is it has a suede upper with furry overlays and a blue outsole. The smiling bear appears on top which finishes up the design. The Rangasthalam actor has a soft spot for sneakers that are limited edition yet stylish.
Here's another look of Ram Charan sporting an uber-cool look during his visit to Japan for RRR. The handsome hunk wore cotton pants with a white basic tee and shirt. He teamed it with a pair of white shoes.
On the work front, Ram Charan will be in an untitled film with director Shankar. The film, dubbed RC 15, marks the maiden collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. In the movie, he’s said to be playing an IAS officer. Kiara Advani plays the female lead role.
He has also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana who made his debut in Tollywood through the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
