Ram Charan welcomes and wishes Vaazha 2 team success ahead of its Telugu release: ‘Had a great time catching up’

Ram Charan is currently filming his upcoming movie Peddi, which is slated to hit theatres in June 2026. Meanwhile, as the Malayalam film Vaazha 2 gears up for its Telugu-dubbed release, the Game Changer star has extended his wishes to the team.

Ram Charan welcomes Vaazha 2 team ahead of Telugu release

Taking to social media, Ram Charan shared a picture with the team and wrote, “Had a great time catching up with the team of Vaazha 2. A film that turned into a massive blockbuster in Malayalam is now set to arrive for the Telugu audience. Glad to see Sahu Garapati and Archana bringing this film to a wider audience. Wishing the driving force behind it, Vipin Das, director Savin SA, and the young team all the very best.”

Here’s the post:

More about Vaazha 2

Vaazha 2 follows four friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are labelled as troublemakers by their families and school authorities.

As they transition into adulthood, they face intense social pressure, setting them on an emotional journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Along the way, they learn to take responsibility and find success and peace on their own terms rather than through conventional expectations.

The film features YouTube creators Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the first installment. Supporting roles include Veda Shankar, Alphonse Puthren, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Bijukuttan, and Sudheesh.

Directed by Savin SA, the film features music composed by the band Malayali Monkeys, along with contributions from Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili. The background score is handled by A Team, with musical supervision by Ankit Menon.

Cinematography is handled by Akhil Lailasuran, while Kannan Mohan serves as the editor.

Ram Charan’s next film

Ram Charan will next be seen in a lead role in Peddi . Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama stars Janhvi Kapoor as the co-lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The film was initially scheduled to release on March 27, 2026, before being postponed to April 30, 2026. However, with the shoot yet to be completed, the makers have now pushed the release to June 2026, with only a song left to be filmed.

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