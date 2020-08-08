Ram Charan & wife Upasana pose for a beautiful PHOTO with the newly weds Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela happily pose for a beautiful picture alongside the newly-weds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Ram Charan looks dapper in his traditional avatar.

The southern actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela happily pose for a beautiful picture alongside the newly-weds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The lovely couple, Rana and Miheeka tied the knot today in Hyderabad. The picture shared by south actor cum producer Ram Charan sees the newly-weds all smiles. Ram Charan looks dapper in his traditional avatar. Upasana Konidela looks radiant in a light-coloured saree and delicate jewellery. The newly-weds, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, looks stunning in their respective wedding attire.

The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor shared their heartfelt wishes for the actor on his wedding to ladylove Miheeka Bajaj. Many celebrities from the south film industry, wished the stunning couple, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on their wedding today. The south actor Rana Daggubati's family kept the actor's wedding to Miheeka Bajaj a low-key affair due to the COVID 19 crisis. The wedding which took place in Hyderabad was attended by Stylish Star, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni and close family and friends.

The fans and followers of Rana Daggubati flooded social media with warm wished for the couple. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela also shared the same picture shared by her husband on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of Rana Daggubati are very happy for him. Telugu star Mahesh Babu also wished the newly-weds on his Twitter account.

