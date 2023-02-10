Ram Charan wins hearts as he fulfills a wish of his nine-year-old fan ailing from Cancer; See PICS

Ram Charan is one of the most popular stars in the South film fraternity. From kids to old people, he is one star who enjoys a massive fan base and is always grateful to them. Today, the actor is all over the internet for his kind gesture of meeting an ailing 9 years old fan. The actor met a young boy suffering from Cancer, who is his biggest fan. Ram Charan personally met an ailing 9 years old young boy, Ravula Mani Kushal, who is suffering from Cancer. The actor visited Sparsh Hospice Hospital in Hyderabad and interacted with his little fan. In fact, he also got him a gift and left his fan super happy.

Reportedly, it was the little boy's wish to meet Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitarama Raju, and as soon as the actor got to know about it he immediately accepted to meet him and fulfilled his wish. What an incredibly good act right? The pics are going viral on the internet and fans are showering him with praise.



Ram Charan's upcoming films Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is tentatively called RC15 and has Kiara Advani as the female lead. Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script for RC15 and S Thaman composed the music. Ram Charan and S Shankar's highly anticipated project will mostly hit the theatres for Sankranti 2024. In that case, RC 15 will lock horns with Pushpa 2, the most awaited second installment of Allu Arjun's blockbuster outing Pushpa. However, the official release date for both films is yet to be announced. Ram Charan also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut as a director with the blockbuster film Uppena. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun carries a fanboy in his arms; Netizens are in love: See PIC