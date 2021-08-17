Ram Charan wishes director Shankar on his birthday: Looking forward to seeing u soon on the sets of RC15

Director Shankar turns a year older today, August 17 and actor Ram Charan who will be seen next in his upcoming project has penned a sweet birthday note for the acclaimed filmmaker. Sharing a couple of photos, Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday @shankarshanmugh Sir! Wishing you a great year ahead. Looking forward to seeing u soon on the sets of #RC15!

Ram Charan and Shankar's upcoming project is produced by Dil Raju and features Kiara Advani as the female lead. The makers of the film are set to kickstart the shooting from the first week of September. RC 15 is said to be high on drama and action and Ram Charan plays the role of a cop turned politician. Moviegoers are super excited about this mega collaboration and cannot wait to know what's next in store for them.

Besides RC 15, Shankar has also teamed up with for a film, which is the official adaptation of his own directorial, Aparichit.