Ram Charan wishes everyone on the eve of Buddha Purnima; Says utilise the time to break away from negativity

Ram Charan has shared a heartwarming message on Instagram wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The south star Ram Charan has shared a heartwarming message on Instagram wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. The Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor wrote in his Instagram post that everyone must utilize this time to break away from negativity, old patterns, and addictions. The actor also shared an inspiring picture along with his post. The south actor Ram Charan, will be next seen in the highly anticipated film called RRR. This film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The fans have a lot of expectations from the film as south actors like the Rangasthalam actor and Jr NTR are playing the lead in the film.

The southern drama, RRR will also feature Bollywood actors like and Student of the Year actress . The fans and followers of the Bollywood actors are very excited to see them act in a SS Rajamouli directorial and how these actors will stand out in a southern film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans. Now, according to the latest news reports, the film RRR was could be releasing on July 31, 2021.

Check out Ram Charan's post on Instagram:

The original release date of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was July 31, 2020, but later on, the makers of the film made an announcement stating that the film will release on January 8, 2021. So far, the fans are left guessing whether the news of the film getting postponed once more is true or not. The news reports suggest that the film has to film many crucial portions with its lead actors.

