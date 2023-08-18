Ram Charan wishes Game Changer director S Shankar on his birthday; expresses gratitude with heartfelt note

Ram Charan is currently on a high with the massive success and international acclaim made by his last outing, RRR. The Telugu superstar is now joining hands with the master craftsman S Shankar for his next outing in Telugu cinema. The project, which has been titled Game Changer, is currently in the final stages of its filming. Director Shankar, who turned 60 on August 17, Thursday, celebrated his birthday on the sets of the film. Later, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and wished the veteran filmmaker, with a special post.

Ram Charan expresses gratitude to Shankar

The celebrated actor, who is totally excited about teaming up with S Shankar, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt message to wish his director on his 60th birthday. Ram Charan also thanked the veteran filmmaker for his support and guidance and stated that he had a memorable experience working in the film, in his post.

"Dear @shanmughamshankar sir, your guidance and support really helped elevate the whole work experience!!! Thank you so much for this opportunity, sir! Wishing you the happiest birthday" reads the Game Changer actor's Instagram post. He also shared a lovely picture with the senior director, which was clicked during his birthday celebration which was held on the sets of their film, along with his special note. The actor-director duo's pictures from the sets of Game Changer are now going viral on social media.

Check out Ram Charan's Instagram post, below:

About Game Changer

As you may know, Game Changer will mark the second onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and popular Bollywood actress, Kiara Advani. For the unversed, the popular star pair shared the screen for the first time in 2019, in the action film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The S Shankar directorial features SJ Suriyah, the renowned actor-filmmaker as the lead antagonist.

The project features a stellar star cast including Jayaram, Nassar, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, Rajeev Kanakala, and others in the other key roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film. Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are the directors of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Game Changer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the prestigious banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

