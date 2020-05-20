Ram Charan wishes his RRR co star Jr NTR on his birthday with an unseen pic; Says 'I owe you a return gift'

Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan wishes his RRR co-star Jr NTR on his birthday and also mentioned that he owes a return gift to him. The boys are flaunting their camaraderie and fans just can't keep calm.

Jr NTR celebrates his 37th birthday, May 20 and fans are showering him with best wishes on his special day. Well, fans were eagerly waiting for the first look video and poster of the Telugu star on his birthday. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the makers could not release the first look of Jr NTR from RRR. However, on Ram Charan's birthday last month, the makers released a surprise first look video of the actor that was the talk of the town. Meanwhile, Ram Charan wishes his RRR co-star on his birthday and also mentioned that he owes a return gift to him.

Sharing an unseen picture of him with Young Tiger, Ram Charan wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dear brother @tarak9999! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await..." Ram Charan and Jr NTR share a great bond and this is for the first time that they have collaborated for a film. Even on the occasion of Friendship Day, Jr NTR took to Twitter to define his friendship with Ram Charan. The boys are flaunting their camaraderie and fans just can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them.

Also Read | Jr NTR Birthday Special: 8 endearing moments of RRR actor that prove he is a perfect family man

Check out Ram Charan's tweet below:

Happy Birthday to my dear brother @tarak9999! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await... pic.twitter.com/ZW9UgmBu2G — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, RRR makers took to Twitter and shared about not sharing Jr NTR's first look due to the lockdown crisis across the nation. The Tweet read, "We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! Smiling face with smiling eyesFireWater wave #RRRMovie."

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma shares Jr NTR's shirtless pic on his birthday; Says I'm not gay but almost want to become one

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×