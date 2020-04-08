Ram Charan wishes Pawan Kalyan's son Akira on his birthday; calls him tall little brother

The RRR actor Ram Charan wrote in his post that Akira was his tall little brother and wished him, abundant love.

Ram Charan shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle to wish Pawan Kalyan's son Akira on his birthday. The RRR actor wrote in his post that Akira was his tall little brother and wished him, abundant love. The south megastar Chiranjeevi who featured recently in the blockbuster film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, wished Akira in a heart-warming post on Twitter. The south superstar also shared a throwback picture with Akira as a little baby. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan also wished Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni on his birthday today.

On the work front, actor cum producer Ram Charan is looking forward to his film RRR with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The south flick is expected to be a period drama. The film will also star Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR in the lead. The film also features Bollywood actors and in crucial roles. The makers of the film RRR shared the first look of south star Ram Charan. The fans and film audiences loved every bit of the first look as it is very impressive. The character essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR is of two brave and fierce freedom fighters.

Check out Ram Charan's post:

The fans also took to their social media accounts to express their thoughts about the south actor's first look. The makers of the south film RRR, had announced the new release date as January 8, 2021, but now there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of RRR can further postpone the release of the film.

Credits :instagram

