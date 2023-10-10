Ram Charan wishes SS Rajamouli happy birthday; shares unseen BTS photos from RRR sets

Ram Charan takes to social media to shower his love and affection on the extraordinary director, SS Rajamouli, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The actor penned a post which read, ‘Truly adore my moments with you. Happiest Birthday SS Rajamouli Garu.’

Ram Charan’s tweet for SS Rajamouli

As soon as Ram Charan posted the pictures of them together and wished the director, fans were quick enough to tag along and wish the director. One even wished for the actor and director to join hands once again after their previous two great hits.

When fans and movie watchers think about Ram Charan and Rajamouli joining together often they are taken back to the days of Magadheera. The film was Ram Charan’s second movie after his debut in the 2007 film Chirutha directed by Puri Jagannadh. Magadheera went on to become one of the biggest films in India. Even so, when once asked if SS Rajamouli would remake the film in another language, he was quick to deny it and said that he would not be directing a sequel of the movie.

On the work front

Ram Charan is currently working with S Shankar for the film Game Changer featuring Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film was recently reported as being acquired by Zee-5 for OTT rights at a whopping price. The actor was also reportedly seen in a talk with director Rajkumar Hirani but it is not confirmed yet.

SS Rajamouli is also set to direct his next film with Mahesh Babu, marking the actor’s 29th film. The fact that this is the first time Mahesh Babu will be working with SS Rajamouli adds excitement to the project. The film is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure film, with Mahesh Babu’s character based on Lord Hanuman. The film is expected to be released in the year 2025, with Deepika Padukone playing the lead role and several Hollywood actors being a part of it.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu-Jr NTR extends heartfelt wishes to SS Rajamouli on RRR helmer's 50th birthday