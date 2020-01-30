Ram Charan to work with Saaho director Sujeeth for his upcoming film? Find Out

If the news reports are to be believed then, Sujeeth is hoping to cast the Magadheera star in his upcoming directorial.

The south megastar Ram Charan is currently busy with his film with Baahubali director Ram Charan for the film titled RRR. The actor turned producer Ram Charan who featured in Rangasthalam is looking forward to work with Saaho director Sujeeth. If the news in the media are to be believed then, Sujeeth is hoping to cast the Magadheera star in his upcoming directorial. There is no confirmation yet that Sujeeth will be working alongside Ram Charan, but there is a strong buzz that the actor and director can collaborate on a film. Currently, Ram Charan is filming some crucial portions of his film RRR with director SS Rajamouli and the film's other lead Jr NTR. The director is reportedly shooting for some key fight sequences with the two leads of the film.

The period drama will see, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in unique roles. The fans have been waiting eagerly to watch the film's trailer, but there is no official announcement about the film's trailer release. Earlier on there were several news reports that the film RRR will be hitting the big screen on July, 2020. But, now media reports suggest that the SS Rajamouli directorial will hit the silver screen in the month of October.

The south flick RRR, also stars Bollywood diva, opposite Ram Charan. English actress Olivia Morris will essay the character named, Jennifer, and is cast opposite Jr NTR. The film's official social media handle shared the photos of the Bollywood actor along with director SS Rajamouli and the lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

