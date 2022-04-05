Ram Charan on working with father Chiranjeevi in Acharya: I stepped as a student, not co-star

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen next in director Koratala Siva’s socio-political film, Acharya. The film is one of the most awaited as the father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will be sharing the same screen for the first time. After being for 13 years in the industry, Ram Charan will be seen with his father on the big screen and he is super excited about it.

Speaking about his working experience with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan said, “It’s a dream come true, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t think I stepped into ‘Acharya’ as a co-star, I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never hand held me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for.”

Although Chiranjeevi had appeared in cameos in a couple of Ram Charan’s films and the latter turned producer for his father’s recent films, they never shared the same screen space. With Acharya, the dream of Mega fans to witness the father and son duo will be coming true and the expectations are sky-high. Ram Charan will be playing a full-fledged role as Siddha in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya,

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of RRR and is equally busy with Shankar's multilingual film, tentatively titled, RC15. Kiara Advani will feature in the female lead role and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. After that he has a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the superhit film Jersey (2019).

