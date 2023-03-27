Ram Charan's 38th Birthday: Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun send love and wishes

Ram Charan, who has been going through one of the high points of his career with the global success of RRR, is celebrating his birthday today. RC's close friends from the industry have already put out beautiful wishes on their social media platforms. Ram Charan kickstarted his birthday by putting out a thank-you note for his fans and well-wishers. He also thanked them for all the support and love shown towards him for S S Rajamouli’s latest feature RRR, which made him a global icon.

Love Pours in from all corners of the industry for Ram Charan

Superstars like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun wished their colleague, on his special day. Out of the many wishes flooding in at the moment, his contemporary Pooja Hegde shared a most heart-warming note on her Twitter account, where she wrote, "Happy Birthday Chittibabu!! hope you’re having the best day ever, filled with love, laughter, and LOUD music From, Jigelu Rani" as a reference to their dance number from the film Rangasthalam.

Wishes from Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and RC 15 title reveal

Mahesh Babu had recently praised Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their incredible RRR journey to the academy awards conducted in LA, where their song “Naatu Naatu” won the best original song award. Mahesh Babu also took to his Twitter account to wish his friend.

Major stars like Pawan Kalyan also shared their wishes along with other actors like Varun Tej Konidela and Rana Daggubati. Ram Charan fans also got a special gift from the team of Shankar’s upcoming film, as they announced the title of their next- "Game Changer". The big-budget action thriller which has Kiara Advani in the female lead role will be hitting screens in the second half of this year.

