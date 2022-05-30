Ram Charan's ardent fan walks 264 km to gift him a portrait made of rice; See actor's PICS with him

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s fandom needs no introduction. Fans from across the globe have gone above and beyond to express their love and support for the star in several ways than one. Recently, a ardent fan name Jairaj showcased his love in the most unique way. The fan walked 264kms to meet Ram Charan and also presented his artistic tribute by creating his portrait with rice crops in his paddy field. He also gifted two rice bags grown in his field to Ram Charan.

Ram Charan took time from his busy schedule to meet his ardent fan at his residence in Hyderabad. Th actor interacted Jairaj about the portrait and also posed for pics, which surfaced on social media and went viral. He explained how he had created that portrait to the star. Ram Charan was moved by the beautiful gesture.

Check out pics here:

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film RC15, directed by Shankar. Charan recently wrapped up another schedule in Vizag and If the reports are to be believed, he will appear in the role of an IAS officer.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and the songs are choreographed by Jani Master. The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru.

