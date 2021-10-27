Ram Charan's Ayyappa Deeksha begins; Here's everything you need to know about the religious observance

Ram Charan is currently on a spiritual journey as he takes up Ayyappa Deeksha. For the unversed, this is a Hindu religious observance for 41 days by the devotees of Swamy Ayyappa before visiting Sabarimala temple in Kerala. For a few weeks, as a part of 41 days observance, Ram Charan will be seen wearing only black clothes and walking barefooted.

The RRR actor was recently spotted wearing a black kurta with black pants and a stole at his father's Chiranjeevi's Charitable Trust launch. You can also see tikka dotting his forehead. This is not the first time that RC is following Ayyappa Deeksha. The Mega Power Star does this every year for 41 or 45 days. Many other celebs like Chiranjeevi, Sumanth, Simbu, Manoj Manchu, Vivek Oberoi and others have also been on a spiritual journey, by taking Ayyappa Deeksha.

Take a look at Ram Charan's latest photos sporting an all-black look and barefooted:

On the work front, Charan is looking forward to the grand promotions of his upcoming film, RRR. Directed by Baahubali's SS Rajamouli, the promotions of the film will kickstart from October 29.

With Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as leads alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing supporting roles.

Ram Charan has also announced two new movies on Dussehra, a Telugu movie with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri and another pan-Indian film with Prashanth Neel.

