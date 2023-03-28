Ram Charan's birthday bash: Nagarjuna attends with wife Amala; Naga Chaitanya and Akhil look dapper in black

Ram Charan turned 38 years old, on March 27 and rang in the birthday celebrations by hosting a grand birthday bash in Hyderabad. The who's who from the Tollywood industry attended the party to celebrate the RRR star's special day. Akkineni Nagarjuna, his wife Amala and sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil also graced the birthday party.

The Akkineni family arrived together for the birthday bash of Ram Charan. Nagarjuna opted for a casual look as he posed with his wife Amala, who wore an orange ethnic suit. The Akkineni brothers, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil twinned in black and looked dapper.

Take a look at Akkineni pics at Ram Charan's birthday bash here:



Celebs at Ram Charan's birthday bash

Apart from the Akkineni family, many celebs from the Telugu film industry like SS Rajamouli and his family, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Adivi Sesh, Prem Rakshit, Venkatesh Daggubati, KGF director Prashanth Neel, Varisu director Vamsi Paidipally, cousin brothers Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej and many others.



ALSO READ: Dad-to-be Ram Charan strikes a pose with Upasana Kamineni at his birthday bash; See PICS

Ram Charan's birthday with Upasana

Along with the guests, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana also posed for the cameras as the paparazzi clicked them. The parents-to-be, who are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage, looked perfect at the birthday bash. While Ram looked dapper in a black casual look, Upasana looked simple yet stunning in a blue knee-length dress. She is also seen flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier, the doting wife Upasana posted a few unseen pics as she wished her dear husband Ram Charan on 38th birthday. “Happy Happy Birthday Bestie @alwaysramcharan.” The actor's father Chiranjeevi also posted a pic of him kissing him and said 'proud of you'. The RRR star's birthday was no less than a celebration as fans left no stone to make it big and grand as well with special fan events, social media buzz and the re-release of his 2010's film Orange.



Professional front

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, the title and first look of his next with director Shankar was released. The film is titled Game Changer and the first look showed him all stylish and rugged. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Advertisement

The actor also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for his forthcoming film. Yesterday, a new poster from the film, which is tentatively titled RC16 was also released.