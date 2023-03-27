Ram Charan birthday special: A look into RRR star's net worth, luxurious lifestyle to plush bungalows

Ram Charan needs no introduction at all. He started off as a Telugu hero and rose from pan India star to global star. The actor's journey has been incredible and he also enjoys a massive fan base from every corner of the world. Today, on March 27, Charan is celebrating his 37th birthday and it indeed is a huge celebration after his glorious win at Oscars, Golden Globes, HCA, and more with RRR.

Ram Charan is one of the highest and most bankable actors in South cinema. Introduced as the son of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, he made his debut with Chirutha and managed to impress with his first screen presence. Thereafter, he acted in many blockbusters like Maghadeera, Rangasthalam, Orange, Yevadu, and more which became the highest-grossing films in Telugu cinema. With that, it’s evident that Charan has given it all to his career and earned an affluent lifestyle for himself.

Ram Charan owns crores of net worth along with his businesswoman wife Upasana, who is the granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals chairman. The couple lives a lavish lifestyle, from owning, plush bungalows, and an airline company to high-end cars, and more. Let's dig in.

On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, let's take a look at his net worth and luxurious lifestyle

Whopping Net worth

Ram Charan earns like a boss. He reportedly owns a net worth estimated to be 175 Million USD, approximately equal to Rs 1370 crore in Indian Rupee. The majority of his income comes from films, as an actor and producer.

Annual income and pay per film

The exact amount of his annual income is not known as he stars in big-budget movies and endorses big brands. However, it is reportedly said that he earns an estimated salary of Rs 30 crore annually and charges 15-17 crore for a film. According to media sources like Koimoi and GQ, the star also charged a remuneration of Rs 40 crores for his role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which won Oscars for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, he performed with Jr NTR in the film.

Brand endorsements

Ram Charan also endorses a lot of big brands and charges a huge sum for advertisements. He gets an average of Rs 1.8 crores per product and brand. He has endorsed around 34 brands, including Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more, reported Lifestyle Asia reported.







Lavish home in Hyderabad and Mumbai

Ram Charan being the biggest star of Tollywood, lives with his father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, and wife Upasna in a plush bungalow in Hyderabad. Located in posh colonies of Jubilee Hills, the house is reportedly worth Rs 30 crores as per Housing.com and features luxurious amenities like a swimming pool, gym, temple, king-size bedrooms, and more. The bungalow is spread across 25,000 square feet and is a modern paradise, with a hint of heritage.

The RRR star also owns a penthouse in Mumbai and also has multiple real estate properties across the country.

The expensive and customised car collection

Ram Charan loves automobiles. Charan owns a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which costs a whopping Rs 4 crore and Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Autobiography, Aston Martin, and Ferrari Portofino among others. According to HT, he reportedly also got personalised customizing for a few of his cars, which also charges a whopping amount.

Ram Charan's businesses

Apart from acting, Ram Charan is also a producer. He started a production house under his family's name, Konidela Productions, and bankrolls his father Chiranjeevi's films. He bankrolled Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, which earned over Rs 164 crore at the box office. After that, the production house earned huge collections with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was made with a budget of Rs 270–300 crore and starred top actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, and others.

Owns an airline service

When not working, Ram Charan is often seen vacationing with his wife Upasana. He also owns an airline service called TruJet, which runs 5-8 flights daily. He is also one of the very few celebs who possesses a private jet and often flies with his wife to the US, New York, Africa, and other places.

Fashion and high-end brands

Ram Charan is also one of the most fashionable actors. He wears branded clothes like Gucci, Maybach, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and more. He also dons internationally designed clothes as well. His wife is not behind in fashion as well. Upasana owns some high-end designer stuff that is worth whopping lakhs.

With a net worth of Rs. 1300 Crore, Ram Charan also contributes to a lot of philanthropic work and does charities and social work. Besides contributing and donating to a number of causes, he is reportedly also one of the highest taxpayers in the country.



