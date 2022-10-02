Ram Charan’s braille kurta with bandi, straight pants could be your perfect look this festive season
RRR star Ram Charan's sartorial styles are unmatchable and his latest drool-worthy look in three-piece ethnic suit is proof.
RRR star Ram Charan’s style statement is more on the classic and comfy side. As we all know, Charan likes to experiment when it comes to fashion but equally makes sure to give a signature classic touch to it. His sartorial styles are unmatchable and his latest look is proof. The actor recently wore a three-piece ethnic outfit that makes for a perfect festive season.
Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Ram Charan opted for an eye-soothing look in a braille knotted pattern kurta which he wore with a signature bandi and straight-fit pants by Kunal Rawal. Pocket square in blue and Ferragamo loafers completed his look. His latest drool-worthy look is creating enough buzz at the moment and for obvious reasons!
Take a look at Ram Charan's ethnic avatar:
Not just Ram Charan, but his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela equally grabs attention with her unique fashion choices. For the event, Upasana wore a blue dress with heavy work on the edge of the sleeve. The bouncy blow-dry, rosy cheeks, with glossy lips completed her look. The couple is setting festive vibes together and how!
On the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC 15. One of the most eagerly awaited movies, the makers recently welcomed SJ Suryah, a director and actor, to the cast. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the tentatively called RC15 film has Kiara Advani in the female lead role. The makers of Ram Charan starrer are planning to release the film in the second quarter of 2023.