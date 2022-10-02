Ram Charan’s braille kurta with bandi, straight pants could be your perfect look this festive season

RRR star Ram Charan’s style statement is more on the classic and comfy side. As we all know, Charan likes to experiment when it comes to fashion but equally makes sure to give a signature classic touch to it. His sartorial styles are unmatchable and his latest look is proof. The actor recently wore a three-piece ethnic outfit that makes for a perfect festive season.

Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Ram Charan opted for an eye-soothing look in a braille knotted pattern kurta which he wore with a signature bandi and straight-fit pants by Kunal Rawal. Pocket square in blue and Ferragamo loafers completed his look. His latest drool-worthy look is creating enough buzz at the moment and for obvious reasons!