Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara celebrates Maha Shivratri with mother Upasana in the most adorable way, see PIC

Devotees across the globe celebrated Maha Shivratri with immense joy. While several celebrities marked the special occasion, Ram Charan's wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela stole the limelight with their heartfelt celebrations. Now, a photo of the mother-daughter duo offering prayers to Lord Shiva is going viral on social media.

In the picture, Upasana can be seen assisting her little one as she makes an offering to God. While Ram Charan's wife hid Klin Kaara's face, she herself could be seen wearing an ethnic ensemble for the Maha Shivratri celebrations.

Take a look at the photo below:

Upasana Kamineni Konidela earlier posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram handle which captured moments from her parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni’s 40th wedding anniversary celebration. While the family enjoyed the special occasion together, a particular moment featuring Ram Charan with his daughter caught the attention of netizens.

In one of the pictures, the Game Changer actor was seen sharing a joyful moment with his little one during the festivities. He warmly admired Klin Kaara, who was covered in flower petals, while Upasana lovingly watched on. This heartfelt scene from the anniversary celebration quickly went viral online.

Take a look at the picture below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Upasana captioned the post, "Celebrating 40 years of love & togetherness. Happy Anniversary , Love you, mom & dad. We are truly blessed."

Take a look at the video below:

During an appearance on Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, Ram Charan spoke about his journey as a father and expressed how his daughter Klin Kaara keeps him constantly engaged. When asked about the possibility of revealing her face to the world, he shared an emotional condition that he would do so only when she calls him Nanna.

He also recounted a lighthearted moment about Upasana, revealing his unique way of easing tensions. Instead of words, he sends their pet dog, Rhyme, to comfort her whenever she is upset with him.

Meanwhile, Upasana and Ram Charan's little one is soon going to be two years old on June 20, 2025.