Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara has an adorable reaction after seeing her ‘Naana’ on the screen for the first time

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s daughter, Klin Kaara, enjoys a massive fan following already. Fans of the actor and the couple cannot simply wait to catch a special glimpse of the little girl, whom her parents have safely tucked away from the media attention. However, it was Upasana who recently dropped a cutesy glimpse of her little one, who got the chance to watch her dad on-screen for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram account, the talented entrepreneur and star wife shared a video that captured Klin Kaara’s priceless reaction after she recognized her father, Ram Charan, on the screen.

Check out the glimpse here:

In the video, Klin could be seen babbling adorably as soon as she saw her father on the screen. She moved a few steps ahead towards the television set and happily cheered. Along with the video, Upasana penned, “When she watches her naana on screen for the first time. @alwaysramcharan sooo proud of you. All set for Game Changer now.”

It was back on November 28 when a viral video of the star daughter Klin Kaara had surfaced on social media. The little one was spotted at the airport with her mother whilst she took her first steps.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with the promotions for his film Game Changer, which will be hitting the theaters soon on January 10. The actor seems to have left no stone unturned for the same.

After this, he also has the anticipated project RC16 featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline next.

