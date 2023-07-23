Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara's naming ceremony stood out for Chenchu tribe’s presence; Details Inside

It feels like yesterday when Klin Kaara Konidela, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s little baby girl was born. But to get the facts straight, it has already been more than a month. Ever since her birth, the celebrations have been going on non-stop. Not just the immediate family of both Ram Charan and Upasana, but their friends from the fraternity and fans joined in on the celebrations with them.

Starting from her birth, every minute detail concerning Klin Kaara has generated buzz. When she was named Klin Kaara, many were fascinated by this unique name and its meaning. Her naming ceremony drew plenty of attention. After a video of the event was shared by Ram Charan, fans got an inside glimpse into the naming ceremony.

One moment that stuck with many fans was the performance by the Chenchu tribe. In the video, Upasana even says that she wants her daughter to seek the blessings of the Chenchu Tribal Goddess, Bhauramma Devi.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter, Klin Kaara's naming ceremony was an intimate event

A highlight of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter Klin Kaara's naming ceremony was the performance by the Chenchu tribe

The Chenchus mostly live in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. On a side note, they also have a language called the Chenchu language. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, along with Apollo Hospitals, had previously worked towards the upliftment of the Chenchu Tribe living in the Amrabad village in Telangana. She had also done several interviews, stating the need to empower the Chenchus.

Upasana is someone who constantly uses her platform in an effective manner. She has constantly highlighted several issues and the need to address them. It is great to see a celebrity use their reach for the greater good and voice their opinions.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Samantha chops off her hair; Flaunts dramatic new look as she spends time at the beach