Ram Charan's expensive car collection to his obsession with fancy British vehicles; Take a look

Ram Charan who has earned the title of Mega Power Star, is actually living up to his name. The Rangasthalam star and his family owns a few stylish cars and they're all British.

One of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry, Ram Charan enjoys a huge fan following for his charming personality and strong onscreen presence. Son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is born with a silver spoon and he enjoys quite a lavish life. His empire includes some uber-luxurious and expensive cars. One of the most popular and influential actors in Tollywood, the RRR star has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list as well. Ram Charan who has earned the title of Mega Power Star, is actually living up to his name. The Rangasthalam star and his family owns a few stylish cars and they're all British.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage: He is reportedly one of the first Tollywood actors who owns Aston Martin V8 Vantage, which is worth a whopping Rs 2 crore approx in India. It is popular British sports cars and interestingly, has been the first choice for James Bond films as well. Reportedly, the actor received this as a special gift from his in-laws on wedding anniversary a few years back.

Range Rover Autobiography: Ram Charan's love for expensive and classy vehicles is quite evident and his classy collection of cars also includes Range Rover Autobiography, which is preferred by several celebrities. The super-rare version is another British car owned by Ram Charan.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Ram Charan, who made his film debut as the leading man in Chirutha, owns a Rolls-Royce, the British luxury car which is worth Rs 7 crore approx. The luxury SUV is customized to the owner’s reputation and is sold only to selective people.

On the work front, Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's next titled, RRR. The actor will be sharing the screenspace with Jr NTR for the first time and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. The magnum opus is slated to release next. RRR also stars and in the supporting roles.

Share your comment ×