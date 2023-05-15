Ram Charan's fans thrash a troller for making derogatory comments on the actor and his wife Upasana; Viral Video

Ram Charan is currently in the headlines after his fans thrashed a guy for making disrespectful comments about their favourite star. A man named Suinisith made derogatory comments about Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, which fuelled his loyal fans to come in support. The fans displayed their unwavering support and defended their favourite star and his wife from unwanted criticism.

The Mega Powerstar's fans tracked down Sunisith and thrashed him down. A group of 7-9 fans beat him and questioned him about the remarks on Ram Charan in Hyderabad. They also made him apologise to the RRR star in front of the media. A few videos of fans expressing their outrage and violence on Sunisith have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

While his fan's accounts supported the group for defending their favourite idol, a few sections of netizens also slammed the fans for using violence. A fan wrote, "Violence is not the way, I’m sure RC would advise that also."

According to reports, Sunisith reportedly said in an interview, "Ram Charan and Upasana are very good friends of mine. Upasana and I went on a long ride recently. We even went to Goa." And also made some remarks about the RRR actor, which is the reason fans reacted in such a way.

Watch the video of Ram Charan's fans thrash a troller

However, this guy Sunisith became famous because of his social media videos. Earlier, reportedly he also claimed to be the boyfriend of Lavanya Tripathi and also spoke foul about Jr NTR and many other stars. In fact, the police filed complaints many times against him and was also put behind bars.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. The actor recently wrapped up a long schedule last month and is expected to take a break for a few months to welcome his child. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

After this, the actor announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. However, details about the film have not been announced yet.

