Ram Charan's Game Changer aired illegally on local TV channel, accused arrested for piracy

Ram Charan's Game Changer hit the big screens during the Pongal festival on January 10. Directed by S. Shankar, the movie has been receiving an underwhelming response at the box office. Amid this, the film became a victim of piracy as a local TV channel in Andhra Pradesh aired it illegally in HD within days of its release.

While the incident sparked outrage among netizens and the producers of Game Changer, police officials acted accordingly and nabbed the accused behind the piracy. As reported by Telangana Today, the Managing Director of M/S Copyright Safety Systems led a raid targeting the channel involved in piracy. The operation was conducted with support from the Crime Clues Team of the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate District and the police.

During the raid, authorities confiscated all equipment used for the illegal activity. The channel's representative, Appala Raju, was taken into custody, and an FIR was registered against him. Investigations are ongoing to address the matter and curb piracy.

Earlier, producer Sreenivasa Kumar reacted to the piracy issue and posted on X, "This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & Buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers – it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people."

"It’s time for respected governments to step up and take strict action to put an end to this. Let’s all unite and stand firm to protect and ensure a better future for cinema," he concluded.

Meanwhile, director Shankar, in a recent interview, shared his disappointment with the film's performance and admitted he wasn't fully satisfied with the final product.

He revealed that several strong scenes were trimmed due to time constraints, as the film originally ran over five hours and needed editing for a concise runtime.

Apart from Ram Charan, the movie also featured Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.

