Ram Charan’s Game Changer comes under legal heat after failing to pay extra actors? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

There is no doubt that actor Bala is one of the most controversial figures in South Indian cinema, especially due to his personal life. The actor has had two failed marriages—one with singer and songwriter Amrutha Suresh and the second with Elizabeth Udayan—both of which created quite a stir among fans.

In the latest update, Bala’s ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh, has taken to social media to accuse the actor of forgery in their divorce case. The accusation comes after an allegedly misleading post about Amrutha was circulated through multiple accounts, along with a statement attributed to the singer.

She mentioned that this was a deliberate attempt to mislead people and called the entire post a PR stunt intended to spread false information regarding her petition of document forgery at the Kerala High Court. Amrutha Suresh clarified that this was not a case about revoking the insurance policy, as it was being falsely portrayed.

The singer also stated that the claim that either she or her daughter required a certain sum of money is completely fabricated, clarifying that she has never made such a statement. She further mentioned that legal action would be taken against those who misrepresent facts and stated that she is aware of whose idea it was to mislead the public.

Check out Amrutha Suresh’s post below:

Bala and Amrutha Suresh met while working on the sets of the 2009 film Venalmaran. They soon became friends, and their bond eventually turned into romance when they interacted more on the reality show Star Singer, in which Amrutha was a contestant and Bala was a celebrity judge. The duo tied the knot in 2010 and had a daughter in 2012. However, they separated in 2015, and their marriage was officially nullified in 2019.

This is not the only instance of Bala’s personal life making headlines. Just last week, Bala’s second ex-wife, Elizabeth Udayan, accused the actor of physical and mental abuse and questioned how he could get married for a third time when his second marriage was not dissolved.

However, Bala has repeatedly dismissed claims that he has been married four times, calling it an absurd assumption. He also emphasized that legally, his current wife, Kokila, is only the second person he has married, as his marriage with Elizabeth Udayan was not registered.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.