Ram Charan's Game Changer faces copyright breach as local TV channel airs film ILLEGALLY; producer reacts STRONGLY

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit the big screens on Sankranti, January 10. While the movie has been struggling at the box office, it recently fell victim to another piracy breach. A local TV channel illegally broadcasted the movie, and screenshots of the telecast quickly surfaced online. Shortly after, producer Sreenivasa Kumar addressed the issue on his social media handle.

The Game Changer producer wrote, "This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & Buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers – it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people."

Sreenivasa Kumar expressed concern about the adverse effects of piracy on distributors and exhibitors. He mentioned that their livelihoods depend on the success of films and stated that such actions undermine their hard work and pose a significant threat to the future of the film industry.

"It’s time for respected governments to step up and take strict action to put an end to this. Let’s all unite and stand firm to protect and ensure a better future for cinema," he concluded.

Piracy has struck Ram Charan's Game Changer and created a major setback for the film. Reports by Times Now reveal that pirated versions of the movie were leaked on pirated websites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockerz, Movierulez, and some Telegram channels.

The situation escalated when the film was leaked online by individuals who allegedly threatened the makers prior to its release. This shocking development has led the producers to take legal action.

The makers have filed a case against those involved in leaking the HD print of the movie online. According to reports, around 45 people are suspected to be behind this breach.

