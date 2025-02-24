Ram Charan’s Game Changer facing legal heat after failing to pay extra actors? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Pan-Indian film Game Changer was released earlier this year and performed poorly at the box office. The film also became a part of multiple controversies, with claims of inflated box office numbers, piracy leaks, and so on.

And now, weeks later post-release, a police complaint has been registered against the makers of Game Changer regarding the payments to the film’s extras. According to a report by Telugu Scribe, allegedly, 350 extras were supposed to be paid a sum of ₹1200 by the end of February.

The extras from Game Changer have filed a local police complaint in Guntur, demanding Shankar and Dil Raju fulfill their promises. An artist by the name of Tarun expressed that close to 350 extras from Game Changer were promised ₹1200 by Game Changer’s co-director Swargam Shiva.

They urged the police to take action against Shankar, Dil Raju, and Swargam Shiva for failing to pay the dues.

Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), netizens were quick to tag Game Changer’s lead actor Ram Charan, asking him to look into the matter.

One user left a tweet expressing how actors have enough money to collaborate with influencers but cannot pay the actors who worked hard to bring the film to life. Another user shared how such incidents occur often in the film industry.

Game Changer is a Telugu language action drama starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Anjali, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by S. Shankar and produced by Dil Raju under the Sree Venkateshwara Creations banner.

S. S. Thaman composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. S. Thirunavukkarasu and Shameer Muhammad handled the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

It follows the story of a relentless government official and his fight against the corrupt officials of the country. Ram Charan plays a dual role in Shankar’s political drama. Game Changer is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages.