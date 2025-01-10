Ram Charan's Game Changer falls prey to piracy as movie gets leaked online, hours after its release

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has been under the spotlight recently, as the film marks the actor’s solo release after four years. The movie was released in theaters today, on January 10.

However, within hours of its theatrical release, the Shankar directorial seems to have fallen prey to piracy, and the full HD version of the film has been leaked online.

As per a report by Times Now, pirated versions of the movie were made available to watch on torrent websites like Tamilrockerz, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram and more.

Well, with the movie just starting to gain momentum in terms of numbers, its online leak within hours of its release is likely to affect the box office numbers of the film.

Moreover, it is imperative to note how the digital leak of the films also ends up undermining the hard work and efforts put forth by the actors and every crew member behind creating the film.

For the uninformed, the rules in our country against piracy are extremely strict, and if caught, the offender can be punished under the Copyright Act. Moreover, the individual may face hefty fines and penalties, and in the worst of cases, imprisonment is also levied on the conspirer.

Coming back to the film, going by the initial reviews from fans on social media, the filmmaker Shankar seems to have delivered a promising performance with the screenplay, considering how his last release, Indian 2, failed to impress the audience.

The musical arrangement of Game Changer, composed by Thaman S, has also received heightened praise, especially considering the background score and individual songs that have left the audiences mesmerized.

