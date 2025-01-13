Ram Charan's Game Changer makers were threatened with the leak of the pirated version of the film ahead of its release? Complaint lodged against 45 individuals
In a striking gesture against the threats, the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer makers move against individuals who leaked the HD print of the movie on social media.
Ram Charan's starrer Game Changer was released in theaters on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. However, in a shocking turn of events, the movie was soon leaked online by individuals who had allegedly threatened the makers ahead of the film’s release.
In response, the makers have filed a case against those responsible for leaking the film’s HD print online, taking strong action against them. According to a report by Aakshavani, a total of 45 individuals are suspected to have been involved in the leak.
The cybercrime police are currently investigating the matter, using the evidence provided by the makers, to determine whether these 45 individuals acted independently, as a group, or if they had external support in carrying out the crime.
Additionally, the makers of Game Changer have filed complaints regarding a planned campaign aimed at spreading negativity about the film. The complaint mentions that certain clips and key sequences from the movie were shared across social media, tampering with the viewer’s experience and potentially harming the film's reception.
As the makers confront this troubling crime, it remains to be seen how the police will handle the ongoing investigation.
Moving forward, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is a political action drama directed by Shankar. The recently released film features Charan as an IAS officer on a mission to eradicate corruption from the political system. In his pursuit, he clashes with a greedy and corrupt politician, leading to an intense battle between them. Additionally, Charan plays the role of his father in the film, adding a father-son dynamic to the storyline.
Alongside Ram Charan, the movie features a strong ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, and others in key roles.
