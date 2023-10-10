Ram Charan’s Game Changer moves to Hyderabad; S Shankar says he is ‘crafting an emotional ride’

Ram Charan’s upcoming film, Game Changer, which is helmed by S. Shankar has been in the making for over a year now. The film is said to be a political action thriller and is already receiving tons of hype. The film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite the RRR actor.

With the hype surrounding the film increasing on a daily basis, the film’s helmer, S. Shankar has finally released an update related to it. The Enthiran director took to social media to share a photo from the set, with the caption: “Crafting an emotional ride for our Game Changer since Yesterday in Hyderabad! @AlwaysRamCharan @MusicThaman @SVC_Official @DOP_Tirru #gamechanger”

S Shankar shares an update from Ram Charan starrer Game Changer sets

Music director Thaman S responds to S. Shankar

Music director Thaman S, who is looking after the background score of the film quickly posted the same picture as Shankar on his social media, with the caption: “A SURESHOT #GAMECHANGER”

His reactions also suggest that the film is sure to create waves in the Tollywood industry.

Check out his post below:

More about the film Game Changer

Game Changer features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Jayaram, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Nassar, and more in pivotal roles, apart from the Dhruva actor. The film is written by Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, known for films like Jigarthanda and Petta, and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It was also revealed recently that the OTT rights for the film have been bagged by Zee5. The film is set to release in Summer 2024.

On the professional front of Ram Charan and S. Shankar

After Game Changer, Ram Charan is rumored to collaborate with the Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani. However, there is no official confirmation about this. As for S. Shankar, he is currently also working on the sequel of his 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2, which features Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu and many more. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The film will reportedly release in August of next year.

