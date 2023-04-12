Ram Charan's Game Changer targeting Pongal 2024 release, confirms Dil Raju; Discusses Balagam, Shaakuntalam

Tollywood’s leading producer Dil Raju recently completed 20 years in the industry. One of the most influential producers and a distributor in South Cinema, Dil Raju in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opened up about his upcoming projects and discussed the success of Balagam.

Balagam, produced by Dil Raju's daughter and nephew, Hanshitha Reddy and Harshith Reddy, is an honest slice-of-life story. "The village and family content has worked and has helped to connect with the audience. I have got calls and videos of people crying and realising what they have been missing in life after watching the film. Family emotion is the major success of the film," said the Shaakuntalam producer.

Further on describing his 20 years journey in the industry, Dil Raju said, "I feel I have just started, successfully. Have completed 50 films in Telugu and aim is to make more films...next big aim is Tamil and Bollywood languages also."

He continued, "In the last 20 years, I had ups and downs too. When films don't work, I do keep a check on what went wrong. There is a lot of homework and make sure we don't repeat the mistakes."

Even in my next with big star hero (Game Changer), you will see the content. Dil Raju

You presented Jr NTR and Prabhas in different avatars in the films Brindavanam and Mr Perfect respectively. They were newbies then. In one of the recent interviews, you said you lost access to budding talents. Why so? "A lot has changed after the pandemic. We need new talent, and technicians and Dil Raju Productions is working on it now. Balagam too has a new director and artists. All my previous movies had new directors and today are in top positions like Sukumar Garu, Vamshi Paidipally, Venu Sriram and so many are leading their careers. So again, I again I have started launching new directors. In the next 5-10 years I will introduce many new directors and talents. How many will be successful I don't know. Of course, it will be both star combination and parallelly will be launching new talents," Dil Raju revealed his future plans.

"I believe content is everything, be it big or small hero. Even in my next with big star hero film (Game Changer), you will see the content. It is all about the right combination," he added.

Dil Raju, who sounds super excited and confident about his next Pan-India release Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, shared, "The film was originally planned by Gunashekar Garu, once the script was locked and then I got into the picture to discuss content, VFX etc. We were then sure Samantha can pull off the role and the film is going to be a visual treat."



He further concluded by sharing some exclusive details about his future projects including Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Dil Raju confirmed, "We are waiting for Shankar Garu to first finish the shoot and then, post-production will also take time. So for now, we are targetting it for Pongal 2024 release."

70 percent of the shoot is done, and all songs, action scenes have been shot. Now, we have a few schedules of another 50 working days," shared the producer of Game Changer that stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

"If the content is correct, it will bring the audience to theatres," said Dil Raju as he signed off.

