Ram Charan's Game Changer was 5 hours long originally? Director Shankar makes BIG revelations, saying 'good scenes' have been trimmed

Ram Charan’s film Game Changer has been gaining a lot of attention lately for claims of incorrect box office collection, despite its positive reviews from audiences. However, contrary to the buzz, RC and the makers of the film have only expressed gratitude for all the love it has received. Amidst this, director Shankar made a major revelation about the film.

Speaking with Behindwoods TV, Shankar revealed that the original run time of Game Changer was supposed to be over five hours long. However, due to time constraints, a major chunk of the film had to be snipped off so that the entire movie would attain a proper sculpture for cinematic viewing.

He said, “Total duration came down to more than five hours. We have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture."

Moreover, in another excerpt from the same interview, Shankar had also dropped his first statement over the alleged underperformance of the Ram Charan starrer at the box office.

In response, the director revealed he himself was not satisfied with the output of the movie and acknowledged understanding that he could have done better.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan had dropped an official note on his Instagram handle a few days back, expressing gratitude to everyone behind the scenes, including the cast and crew of the film, for their relentless support.

Moreover, he also thanked filmmaker Shankar for creating such an opportunity for him in Game Changer. He assured his fans that he would keep up the appreciation ahead with his forthcoming ventures as well.

Moving on, Ram Charan has RC16 with Buchi Babu Sana lined up ahead. It features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

