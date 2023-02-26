Ram Charan's Hollywood Style Diaries: RRR star goes the classic way in Osman Abdul Razak and Tom Ford
Ram Charan recently appeared on one of America’s most popular shows- Good Morning America 3. He turned enough heads with his style statement.
Mega Power Star Ram Charan's style statement is all about- comfy and classic. He can pull off any look with confidence and swag that's worth talking about. He has a charming demeanour and his latest two looks from the US visit are proof. At the Hollywood Critics Awards 2023, Ram Charan wore an American label, Tom Ford.
One can see, RC is looking suave in black formal pants teamed with a white shirt and velvet copper jacket by Tom Ford. All suited up in a tuxedo with a bow tie, the RRR star completed the look with glossy formal shoes. The velvet jacket alone is worth Rs 4 Lakhs approx. His style journey has sparked positivity in the fashion world and beyond.
Ram Charan in Tom Ford
For an interview round, Ram Charan picked from a homegrown Indian label, Osman Abdul Razak. All the way from Chennai to the US, the handsome hunk wore a classic tailor-made grey suit for Good Morning America and ABC News. Keeping it as modern as he can, Ram Charan teamed it with a basic well-fitted round-neck tee and moccasins.
Ram Charan has always amalgamated Indian and international labels when it comes to his style and we cannot wait to see what more is in store for us.
Ram Charan accompanied director SS Rajamouli onto the stage while receiving the award for Best International Film for the blockbuster film, RRR at the Hollywood Critics Awards 2023. "I did not expect to come up on stage as my director just told me to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love and this is just a great response, and we will come back with better films and entertain you more, thank you HCA, thank you so much," said Ram Charan in his speech while sharing the stage with Rajamouli.
RC also appeared on one of America’s most popular shows- Good Morning America 3 and charmed everyone with his wit and words.
