Ram Charan's look in Rs 2 Lac Zebra print shirt proves that he’s game for anything

Ram Charan has yet again managed to steal our attention with his sartorial choice. And when it comes to fashion, there is no holding back. His larger-than-life wardrobe and latest look in worth Rs 1,73,326 Dolce & Gabbana zebra print shirt is proof. The RRR star is looking super cool in a spread collar shirt teamed with white denim jeans. It's all about pushing the envelope and RC is killing it in this quirky yet so stylish look.

One of the most fashionable men in the industry, from shoes, and jackets to expensive watches, Ram Charan equally can't get enough of accessories that help to take his outfit a notch up. Not many know, Ram Charan has a huge collection of unique and classic luxury timepieces. Recently, he shared a picture wearing a Rs 2 Crore ultra-expensive limited edition watch that proved his love for luxurious stuff.