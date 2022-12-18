Ram Charan's look in Rs 2 Lac Zebra print shirt proves that he’s game for anything

It's all about pushing the envelope and Ram Charan is killing it yet again in this quirky yet so stylish look.

Written by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Dec 18, 2022   |  06:48 PM IST  |  6.6K
Pinky Reddy Instagram
Ram Charan has yet again managed to steal our attention with his sartorial choice. And when it comes to fashion, there is no holding back. His larger-than-life wardrobe and latest look in worth Rs 1,73,326 Dolce & Gabbana zebra print shirt is proof. The RRR star is looking super cool in a spread collar shirt teamed with white denim jeans. It's all about pushing the envelope and RC is killing it in this quirky yet so stylish look.

One of the most fashionable men in the industry, from shoes, and jackets to expensive watches, Ram Charan equally can't get enough of accessories that help to take his outfit a notch up. Not many know, Ram Charan has a huge collection of unique and classic luxury timepieces. Recently, he shared a picture wearing a Rs 2 Crore ultra-expensive limited edition watch that proved his love for luxurious stuff. 

Meanwhile, check out his latest look in a zebra print shirt below: 
 

Ram Charan at a wedding in Thailand

Tollywood couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child in 2023. Both, RC and Upasana are enjoying every bit of this phase and currently attending a close friend's wedding in Thailand. 

It was Megastar Chiranjeevi who first took to social media to share the happy news with the media and fans. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," read his statement. 
 

On December 15, Upasana shared a picture with the most important women of her life from a special ceremony celebrating motherhood. She wrote, "Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama (sic)."
 

