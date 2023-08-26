Ram Charan's mother Surekha hugs and kisses Allu Arjun for winning National Award; VIDEO

Allu Arjun is currently on a high after winning the National Film Award for Best Actor. The celebrated actor won the first National Award of his acting career, for his stellar performance in the 2021-released blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise. His loved ones are beyond proud and happy with Allu Arjun's historic win. Several videos of the actor's family members and Pushpa celebrating are going viral on social media. Now, a clip of Ram Charan's mother Surekha's reaction to Allu Arjun's National Award win has surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha is seen having a huge smile on her face as Allu Arjun walks into the room. She hugged and kissed him and her happiness on his big is clearly visible. For the unversed, Surekha is the sister of Allu Arjun's father and popular producer Allu Aravind.

Ram Charan's mom Surekha's priceless reaction to Allu Arjun winning Best Actor

Allu Arjun and family's celebrations

The talented actor celebrated his big win with his family and team Pushpa, at his residence. Allu Arjun cut the cake and celebrated with his parents, wife, friends the team of the blockbuster film. The actor and director even got emotional after the National Award for Pushpa was announced under three categories. A few days ago, a video of Sneha hugging and kissing Allu Arjun also went viral.

The celebrations are in no mood to stop. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Allu Arjun is throwing a grand party for his friends and colleagues from the Telugu film industry and media, to celebrate winning the prestigious National Film Award. However, no photos or videos from his private party have made it on social media.



Allu Arjun becomes first Telugu actor to win National Award

Allu Arjun has thus also emerged as the first-ever Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor, in history. In the 69 years, no Telugu actor has bagged the National Award for Best Actor. The actor played the titular character of Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise and got him a national fame. From his body language, songs to popular Thaggede Le dialogue, every part of his character was recreated by audiences.

