Ram Charan's next with director Buchi Babu Sana to be a sports biopic? Team RC16 reacts

Ram Charan has teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for his next. Tentatively titled RC16, it was announced that the film will be based on sports. While there have been numerous rumours about the plot of the film, it has been revealed that RC16 will be a sports film but not a biopic about any sports personality.

According to reports, the team of RC16 clarified that the yet-to-be-titled film will be a fictional story that revolves around sports. The team dismissed the rumours about the film being a biopic of a sports personality. It is further said Buchi Babu Sana is penning the fictional story of RC16 and doesn't have any real-based incidents on any sports icon.

Ram Charan is reportedly going to wrap up Game Changer completely before beginning the shoot of Buchi Babu Sana's film. As his baby is on board, the details about the shoot are not yet confirmed. However, it is reported that the filming of RC16 will begin in September.



About RC16

On Ram Charan's birthday, the first poster of RC16 was released by the director Buchi Babu on social media. 'He called him the heart of gold.' The poster showcased a beautiful sketch of Charan with a dark background. Speaking about the film at an event, the director said, "I will show my love for Ram Charan through the film and you will see it."

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Touted to be a sports drama, the yet-to-be-titled film will be a pan-India release as it will be made in multiple languages.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly being considered as the female lead for the film. AR Rahman is expected to be on board as the music composer. However, an official confirmation regarding the cast and crew is awaited.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in the upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The first look was released on his birthday and received a huge response from the audience. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer.

