Ram Charan's 'once in a lifetime' PICS from RRR promotions in Japan with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli

Ram Charan flew to Japan a week ago for RRR promotions with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya. The actor along with his wife Upasana were in Japan even for Diwali. Now, Charan shares a few pics and said that Japan made up for not spending Diwali at home. He also called Japan is special

Sharing the pics on social media, Ram Charan wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched."